Pistons' Avery Bradley: Expected to play through groin injury Friday

Bradley sat out Wednesday's practice with a minor groin injury, but is expected to play in Friday's game against the Thunder, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports.

It sounds like Bradley may have just tweaked it a bit, but it's nothing overly serious and he should play Friday. It will be worth it to check on his status just prior to tip off to make sure that's the case, but if all goes as planned, Bradley should be in the starting lineup like usual. Over the first 17 games this season, Bradley has averaged 17.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.8 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 2.1 three-pointers across 31.6 minutes.