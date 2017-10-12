Pistons' Avery Bradley: Expects to play Friday
Bradley (ankle) is expected to play in Friday's preseason finale against the Bucks, Jake Chapman of Pistons.com reports.
Bradley was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, so it's not entirely surprising that he's likely to return Friday. That being said, his minutes could ultimately be limited, as the Pistons likely want to take as little risk with his health with the regular-season opener in less than a week away. Either way, his availability is a good sign for the start of the 2017-18 campaign.
