Pistons' Avery Bradley: Game-time call Sunday

Bradley (groin) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's matchup against the Magic, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Bradley was a late scratch from Friday's lineup due to a groin strain and he's apparently still dealing with some discomfort. Look for Bradley to test it out during pregame warmups before a final decision is made on his availability, so we may not get word until just before tip-off. If Bradley is ultimately held out, Luke Kennard would likely pick up a second straight start.