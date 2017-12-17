Pistons' Avery Bradley: Game-time call Sunday
Bradley (groin) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's matchup against the Magic, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Bradley was a late scratch from Friday's lineup due to a groin strain and he's apparently still dealing with some discomfort. Look for Bradley to test it out during pregame warmups before a final decision is made on his availability, so we may not get word until just before tip-off. If Bradley is ultimately held out, Luke Kennard would likely pick up a second straight start.
