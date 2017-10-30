Pistons' Avery Bradley: Goes for 23 in win
Bradley posted 23 points (8-13 FG, 5-7 3 Pt, 2-2 FT), two assists, three steals and a rebound in Sunday's 115-107 win over the Warriors.
Bradley led all Detroit corers on Sunday. Known more for his defensive skills, Bradley continues to expand his already-impressive resume as a prolific scorer as well, a trait that wasn't featured as plainly in Boston as it is in his new home in Detroit. His defensive savvy at the 2 has already garnered him 11 steals this season, and on the offensive side, he's averaging 45.2 percent from the floor and an even better 64.4 from 3-point range. He'll face rookie Alonzo Ball and the Lakers on Tuesday.
