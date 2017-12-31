Pistons' Avery Bradley: Goes through limited practice Sunday
Bradley (groin) was a limited participant in Sunday's practice, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports.
Bradley reportedly went through about a quarter of Sunday's practice, but is expected to do more individual work over the next few days to determine if he'll be good to go for Wednesday's matchup with the Heat. For now, Bradley should be considered questionable for Wednesday's contest, though his availability will depend on how the groin responds to the increase in activity. If Bradely can't give it a go Wednesday, Friday's matchup with the 76ers would provide his next opportunity.
