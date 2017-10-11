Pistons' Avery Bradley: Goes through practice Wednesday

Bradley (ankle) went through Wednesday's practice, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.

Bradley missed the Pistons' last two preseason contests after tweaking his ankle over the weekend, though his ability to take part in Wednesday's practice is certainly encouraging. Coach Stan Van Gundy indicated that he's hopeful to have everyone available for Friday's preseason finale against the Bucks, but he wasn't confident enough to officially clear anyone. For now, consider Bradley questionable for Friday's contest.