Pistons' Avery Bradley: Likely to be back around Jan. 1
Bradley (groin) saw a specialist Friday in regards to his injury, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports. The team hopes to have him back around Jan. 1.
Coach Stan Van Gundy alluded to Bradley's pubic stress injury being similar to a sports hernia, which can require surgery. But, it appears Bradley has avoided that, with the team expecting him back around the new year. In his stead, Reggie Bullock and Langston Galloway should continue seeing extended run.
