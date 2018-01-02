Pistons' Avery Bradley: Listed as probable Wednesday
Bradley (groin) is listed as probable for Wednesday's tilt against the Heat.
Bradley has been sidelined over the past seven games, though was a limited participant in Sunday's practice, which apparently went well. More word on his availability should emerge following the team's Wednesday morning shootaround. If he makes his return, it will likely mean reduced roles for the likes of Langston Galloway, Luke Kennard and Reggie Bullock.
More News
-
Pistons' Avery Bradley: Goes through limited practice Sunday•
-
Pistons' Avery Bradley: Returns to basketball activities•
-
Pistons' Avery Bradley: Likely to be back around Jan. 1•
-
Pistons' Avery Bradley: Out three more games•
-
Pistons' Avery Bradley: To be reevaluated in a week•
-
Pistons' Avery Bradley: Out Sunday vs. Magic•
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.