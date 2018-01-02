Pistons' Avery Bradley: Listed as probable Wednesday

Bradley (groin) is listed as probable for Wednesday's tilt against the Heat.

Bradley has been sidelined over the past seven games, though was a limited participant in Sunday's practice, which apparently went well. More word on his availability should emerge following the team's Wednesday morning shootaround. If he makes his return, it will likely mean reduced roles for the likes of Langston Galloway, Luke Kennard and Reggie Bullock.

