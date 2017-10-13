Pistons' Avery Bradley: Listed as questionable for Friday

Bradley (ankle) is listed as questionable for Friday's preseason finale against the Bucks, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.

Bradley is expected to play after he was full participant in Wednesday's practice, so the questionable tag is likely just the team remaining precautionary with their newest starter. However, given Bradley's injury history and with the regular season less than a week away, it's likely the Pistons limit his minutes Friday night to ensure he is healthy for the start of the 2017-18 season.