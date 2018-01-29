Pistons' Avery Bradley: Listed as questionable vs. Cavs
Bradley (groin) is listed as questionable on the Pistons' game notes in advance of Tuesday's game against the Cavs.
Bradley was held out of Sunday's loss to Cleveland with a sore right groin, but he's listed on Tuesday's report with a sore hamstring. At any rate, Bradley is battling some sort of leg injury, and more light should be shed on his status after Monday's practice. If Bradley misses another game, expect Reggie Bullock and Luke Kennard to pick up increased minutes.
More News
-
Pistons' Avery Bradley: Out with groin injury Sunday•
-
Pistons' Avery Bradley: Plays 20 minutes in loss•
-
Pistons' Avery Bradley: Active Friday vs. Washington•
-
Pistons' Avery Bradley: 50-50 chance of playing Friday•
-
Pistons' Avery Bradley: Headed to see specialist Thursday•
-
Pistons' Avery Bradley: Cleared to play Wednesday•
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...