Bradley (groin) is listed as questionable on the Pistons' game notes in advance of Tuesday's game against the Cavs.

Bradley was held out of Sunday's loss to Cleveland with a sore right groin, but he's listed on Tuesday's report with a sore hamstring. At any rate, Bradley is battling some sort of leg injury, and more light should be shed on his status after Monday's practice. If Bradley misses another game, expect Reggie Bullock and Luke Kennard to pick up increased minutes.