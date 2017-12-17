Pistons' Avery Bradley: Out Sunday vs. Magic
Bradley (groin) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Magic, James Edwards of The Athletic Detroit reports.
Bradley was considered a game-time call, but after testing out his groin during pregame, he's not feeling healthy enough to take the floor. This marks a second straight absence for Bradley, with his next opportunity to take the court coming on Wednesday against the Mavericks. Luke Kennard has been announced the starter at shooting guard in his place once again after posting nine points, five rebounds, four assists and one block across 18 minutes as a fill-in starter on Friday.
More News
-
Pistons' Avery Bradley: Game-time call Sunday•
-
Pistons' Avery Bradley: Out with groin strain•
-
Pistons' Avery Bradley: Scores 18 points in 27 minutes•
-
Pistons' Avery Bradley: Will play Tuesday vs. Nuggets•
-
Pistons' Avery Bradley: Dealing with illness•
-
Pistons' Avery Bradley: Scores game-high 25 points in Friday's loss•
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...