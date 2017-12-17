Pistons' Avery Bradley: Out Sunday vs. Magic

Bradley (groin) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Magic, James Edwards of The Athletic Detroit reports.

Bradley was considered a game-time call, but after testing out his groin during pregame, he's not feeling healthy enough to take the floor. This marks a second straight absence for Bradley, with his next opportunity to take the court coming on Wednesday against the Mavericks. Luke Kennard has been announced the starter at shooting guard in his place once again after posting nine points, five rebounds, four assists and one block across 18 minutes as a fill-in starter on Friday.