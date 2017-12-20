Pistons' Avery Bradley: Out three more games

Pistons head coach Stan Van Gundy said Tuesday that in addition to dealing with a right adductor strain, Bradley (groin) is nursing a "pubic stress injury," Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports. He'll be reevaluated next week and will miss at least the Pistons' next three contests.

Van Gundy said the pubic stress injury is similar to a sports hernia, an issue that players often require surgery to address. It's too early for the Pistons to discern if Bradley will need a procedure, but if the shooting guard fails to show significant progress in his recovery once he's reexamined, surgery could become a more distinct possibility. Bradley has already missed two games due to the groin issue, with the Pistons winning both games due in no small part to the play of his replacements, with Reggie Bullock and Langston Galloway in particular stepping up. Bullock, who scored a career-high 20 points in Sunday's win over the Magic and also offers some upside in the steals and three-pointers categories, would likely make for the better pickup of the two while he continues to see 30-plus minutes in Bradley's stead.