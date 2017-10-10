Play

Pistons' Avery Bradley: Out Tuesday vs. Raptors

Bradley (ankle) is out for Tuesday's preseason game against the Raptors, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.

As expected, Bradley won't see the floor Tuesday after rolling his ankle during Sunday's practice and subsequently being held out of Monday's tilt against the Pacers. With Bradley out, Like Kennard and Reggie Bullock should see extended run.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Fantasy Basketball