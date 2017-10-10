Pistons' Avery Bradley: Out Tuesday vs. Raptors
Bradley (ankle) is out for Tuesday's preseason game against the Raptors, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.
As expected, Bradley won't see the floor Tuesday after rolling his ankle during Sunday's practice and subsequently being held out of Monday's tilt against the Pacers. With Bradley out, Like Kennard and Reggie Bullock should see extended run.
