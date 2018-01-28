Pistons' Avery Bradley: Out with groin injury Sunday
Bradley (groin) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers, James Edwards of The Athletic Detroit reports.
Bradley missed a seven-game stretch earlier this season with the same injury, so with the team heading into the second game of a back-to-back set, they'll avoid having him put too much strain on it and hold him out. With Bradley out, the Pistons are set to start Ish Smith and Reggie Bullock in the backcourt, while Langston Galloway and Luke Kennard could see added run on the wing in relief as well.
