Pistons' Avery Bradley: Out with groin strain

Bradley has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Pacers due to a groin strain, Jake Chapman of the Pistons Radio Network reports.

Bradley is a late scratch from Friday's lineup, and it's unclear exactly when the shooting guard suffered the injury. Bradley should be considered day-to-day until the Pistons can provide an update on his timetable. In his absence Friday, rookie Luke Kennard will get the start at shooting guard, while Langston Galloway will likely be in line for extended backcourt minutes off the bench.