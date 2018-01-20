Bradley tallied 15 points (7-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist in 30 minutes during Friday's 122-112 loss to the Wizards.

Bradley was "50-50" coming into the game with some concerns over his lingering groin issue. He was able to take his place in the starting lineup and finished with 15 points and not much else. He has looked better over the last few games, scoring in double figures in seven consecutive outings. Efficiency has been a problem for Bradley this season and limits his upside in most leagues formats. The groin sounds as though it could be something that hangs around for a while and owners should keep an eye on his status on a game-to-game basis for the foreseeable future.