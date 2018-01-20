Pistons' Avery Bradley: Plays 20 minutes in loss
Bradley tallied 15 points (7-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist in 30 minutes during Friday's 122-112 loss to the Wizards.
Bradley was "50-50" coming into the game with some concerns over his lingering groin issue. He was able to take his place in the starting lineup and finished with 15 points and not much else. He has looked better over the last few games, scoring in double figures in seven consecutive outings. Efficiency has been a problem for Bradley this season and limits his upside in most leagues formats. The groin sounds as though it could be something that hangs around for a while and owners should keep an eye on his status on a game-to-game basis for the foreseeable future.
More News
-
Pistons' Avery Bradley: Active Friday vs. Washington•
-
Pistons' Avery Bradley: 50-50 chance of playing Friday•
-
Pistons' Avery Bradley: Headed to see specialist Thursday•
-
Pistons' Avery Bradley: Cleared to play Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Avery Bradley: Will 'try to play' Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Avery Bradley: Questionable with groin injury•
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...