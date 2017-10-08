Pistons' Avery Bradley: Questionable ahead of Monday's game
Coach Stan Van Gundy reported Sunday that Bradley is questionable for Monday's preseason game against the Pacers, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
Bradley is apparently dealing with a minor ankle sprain, leaving his status for Monday's preseason contest very much up in the air. The offseason acquisition put on a strong showing Friday (18 points on 8-14 FG), but will likely be handled cautiously moving forward as he tends to his ankle injury.
