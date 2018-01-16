Pistons' Avery Bradley: Questionable with groin injury
Bradley is questionable for Wednesday's contest against the Raptors due to a groin injury, Jake Chapman of the Pistons Radio Network reports.
Bradley missed seven games in mid-to-late December while dealing with a groin injury, but it's unclear if what's he's currently dealing with is an aggravation of that. Either way, it's giving him enough discomfort to prevent him from participating in Tuesday's practice. More word on his status should arrive following Wednesday's morning shootaround. If he's unable to take the floor, Stanley Johnson (hip) and Luke Kennard (thumb) -- both also questionable -- could see extra run. If any combination of the three players are ruled out, Reggie Bullock and Langston Galloway would likely see expanded roles.
