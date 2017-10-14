Pistons' Avery Bradley: Records team-high 26 points Friday

Bradley registered 26 points (11-17 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three assists and three steals across 30 minutes in Friday's 107-103 loss to the Bucks.

Bradley seems to have found his role with his new team during the preseason, putting up a team-high in field goal attempts Friday night. The injury clearly isn't nagging him when he is on the court, and considering he played 30 minutes Friday night, he should be ready to take on a full workload when the season opens Wednesday against the Hornets.