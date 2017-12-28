Pistons' Avery Bradley: Returns to basketball activities
Bradley (groin) returned to basketball activities Thursday, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports.
Bradley has been out since Dec. 14 with a strained right groin, but the Pistons are encouraged by his recent progress, and the expectation is that he could be back with the team sometime next week. Earlier this month, the Pistons threw out Jan. 1 as a rough return date, and while they're off that day, Detroit does play Jan. 3 in Miami. If Bradley were to return for that contest, he'd only miss two more games: Thursday at Orlando and Saturday vs. San Antonio.
