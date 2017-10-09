Pistons' Avery Bradley: Ruled out Monday vs. Pacers
Bradley (ankle) will not play Monday against the Pacers, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports.
Bradley scored a team-high 18 points in Friday's win over the Hawks, but he's now battling a sprained ankle and will be held out Monday, likely on a precautionary basis. Expect Reggie Bullock and rookie Luke Kennard to pick up some extra run in his stead.
