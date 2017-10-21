Pistons' Avery Bradley: Scores 18 points Friday

Bradley provided 18 points (6-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal across 33 minutes during Friday's 115-111 loss to the Wizards.

Bradley scored well Friday, but his five turnovers dampened his overall impact. He should continue being a strong part of the Detroit offense alongside Reggie Jackson and Tobias Harris, especially as a three-point shooter. He made 2.0 threes per game last season at a 39.0 percent clip.