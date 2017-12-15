Pistons' Avery Bradley: Scores 18 points in 27 minutes
Bradley accounted for 18 points (7-15 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, three assists and one steal in 27 minutes Thursday in Detroit's win over Atlanta.
The 2017-18 version of Bradley is largely similar to versions of the past. He contributes on both ends of the court on a nightly basis, but the box score doesn't tell the whole story. Fantasy owners should enjoy the consistency of Bradley. He is shooting 40-percent from deep and provides value in a variety of ways for fantasy owners outside of just scoring.
