Pistons' Avery Bradley: Scores 20 points Friday

Bradley scored 20 points (6-15 FG, 1-3 3PT, 7-10 FT) to go along with four rebounds, one assist and one steal over 35 minutes in Friday's 111-104 win over Atlanta.

Bradley has been a relatively reliable scorer, surpassing the 20 point mark in four out of his last six games. Averaging 16.1 points entering Friday's action, the Detroit guard is off to a career-high pace from a scoring standpoint. Bradley has carved out a niche for himself as a pivotal piece of the Detroit offense, ranking second on the team with 197 points. He will look to continue his current scoring trend against Miami on Sunday.

