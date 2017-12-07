Pistons' Avery Bradley: Scores 20 points in Wednesday's loss

Bradley contributed 20 points (5-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), two assists, one rebound, and one steal in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 104-100 loss to the Bucks.

Bradley rebounded with a solid scoring effort after combining for nine points (on four-of-20 from the field) over the last two games. This was the ninth time through 24 appearances this season that Bradley has gone for 20 points or more, and the seven made free throws matched his season high. Expect Bradley to remain a fairly consistent source of scoring who can also contribute (albeit very modestly) boards, dimes, steals, and threes.