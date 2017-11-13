Pistons' Avery Bradley: Scores 24 in Sunday's win

Bradley scored 24 points (9-19 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding six rebounds, two steals and an assist in 30 minutes during Sunday's 112-103 win over the Heat.

He's now scored 20 or more points in six of his last nine games, averaging 18.7 points, 3.6 boards, 2.1 three-pointers and 1.9 steals over that stretch. Bradley seems to have adapted very quickly to his new surroundings after spending his entire prior career in Boston, and his solid production and fierce perimeter defense have helped fuel an impressive 10-3 start for Detroit.