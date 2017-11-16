Pistons' Avery Bradley: Scores 28 points in narrow loss
Bradley recorded 28 points (8-18 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five assists, two rebounds and one steal in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 99-95 loss to the Bucks.
Bradley was excellent on Wednesday, scoring a season-high 28 points while also dishing out a season-high five assists. He has taken some time to become accustomed to his new role as a primary scorer. He has always been known as a solid lock-down defender, and he is maintaining this, averaging 1.5 steals per contest. His rebounds have dropped, as expected, but his scoring is becoming a more rounded aspect of his game, giving him plenty of fantasy value.
