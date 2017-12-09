Pistons' Avery Bradley: Scores game-high 25 points in Friday's loss

Bradley totaled 25 points (9-17 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and four rebounds across 31 minutes during a 102-98 loss to the Warriors on Friday.

After a two-game stretch in which he combined to score a total of nine points, Bradley remained hot for the second consecutive game with his second 20-point effort in as many games. The 25 points marked a team high and also his second-highest scoring total of the season. Bradley looks like he's found his scoring groove after a couple of quiet games.