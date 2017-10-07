Pistons' Avery Bradley: Scores team-high 18 in Friday's win

Bradley scored 18 points (8-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT) while adding two rebounds, an assist and a steal in 24 minutes during Friday's preseason win over the Hawks.

A rebuilding Atlanta squad that didn't even have Dennis Schroder (rest) in the lineup offered little competition, but Bradley still put together a line in the box score that wouldn't look out of place in January. The former Celtic is coming off a season in which he averaged career highs in scoring, rebounding and threes, and while he likely won't match last year's production on the glass, he should be able to maintain his production in the other two categories while supplying Detroit with his usual excellent defense.