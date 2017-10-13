Pistons' Avery Bradley: Suiting up Friday
Bradley (ankle) will start at shooting guard for Friday's exhibition tilt against the Bucks, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official website reports.
Bradley was able to fully participate in Wednesday's practice, so his active designation is not all that surprising. Given that it is just a preseason game, the Pistons do not seem all that concerned with the injury or else the likely would have exercised caution.
