Play

Pistons' Avery Bradley: Suiting up Friday

Bradley (ankle) will start at shooting guard for Friday's exhibition tilt against the Bucks, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official website reports.

Bradley was able to fully participate in Wednesday's practice, so his active designation is not all that surprising. Given that it is just a preseason game, the Pistons do not seem all that concerned with the injury or else the likely would have exercised caution.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Fantasy Basketball