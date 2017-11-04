Pistons' Avery Bradley: Ties season-high 23 points Friday

Bradley finished with 23 points (8-19 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three steals, two rebounds, two assists and one block across 35 minutes during Friday's 105-96 win over the Bucks.

Bradley averaged a career-high 16.3 points per game last season in Boston and it appears the change of scenery hasn't affected his game much, as he entered Friday's game at 14.5 points per contest. While he won't get fantasy owners much by way of assists or rebounds, he's posted between 1.1 and 1.5 steals across each of the past five seasons and made 2.0 threes per game in 2016-17.