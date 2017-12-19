Pistons' Avery Bradley: To be reevaluated in a week
Bradley (groin) will be shut down for the next week, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports.
Bradley has already missed the last two games, and the Pistons will now shut him down for the next week in hopes that prolonged rest will help his ailing groin. The shooting guard will miss Wednesday's game in Dallas and Friday's game against New York, and his next chance to play will come next Tuesday (Dec. 26) against the Pacers. That said, the fact that the Pistons stated that Bradley will be evaluated on a "week-to-week" basis implies that he could end up missing a more significant amount of time. In any case, expect Reggie Bullock, Stanley Johnson, Langston Galloway and rookie Luke Kennard to absorb most of Bradley's minutes.
