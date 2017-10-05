Pistons' Avery Bradley: Turnovers dampen Wednesday's effort
Bradley totaled 14 points (6-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three assists, one rebound, one steal, one block and five turnovers across 30 minutes during Wednesday's 108-106 preseason loss to the Hornets.
Bradley seemed to be somewhat uncomfortable in his new setting to kick off preseason, struggling to shoot efficiently and take care of the rock. That said, there should likely be little cause for concern, as he's proven to be one of the league's best defenders at either guard slot. For that reason, he should sit comfortably in his starting role.
