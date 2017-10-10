Pistons' Avery Bradley: Unlikely for Tuesday
Bradley (ankle) is unlikely to play in Tuesday's preseason game against the Raptors, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.
Bradley rolled his ankle in practice Sunday and missed Monday's game against the Pacers. With the Pistons struggling to score last season, they're hoping the new addition of Bradley will help them out in this department, after he averaged a career-high 16.3 points with the Celtics last season. If Bradley misses Tuesday's game, Luke Kennard and Reggie Bullock are next up on the depth chart.
