Pistons' Avery Bradley: Ups usage significantly in loss
Bradley tallied 24 points (10-23 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six assists, three rebounds, one steal and one block across 35 minutes in Monday's 112-109 loss to the Pelicans.
Bradley's shot attempts were the most he'd taken in a Pistons uniform to date and helped lead to his best scoring haul since he'd poured in 25 points against the Warriors on Dec. 8. The veteran guard flashed an improved shot after perhaps dealing with a bit of rustiness over his first three games back from hip and groin injuries, as he was able to eclipse the 40.0 percent mark from the field for the first time during that sample. While Monday's overall production is a bit of an outlier for Bradley from a raw point total perspective, he's certainly capable of offering solid multi-category production in all formats now that he's apparently back at full health.
More News
-
Pistons' Avery Bradley: Plays 38 minutes in return•
-
Pistons' Avery Bradley: Cleared to return Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Avery Bradley: Listed as probable Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Avery Bradley: Goes through limited practice Sunday•
-
Pistons' Avery Bradley: Returns to basketball activities•
-
Pistons' Avery Bradley: Likely to be back around Jan. 1•
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start