Pistons' Avery Bradley: Ups usage significantly in loss

Bradley tallied 24 points (10-23 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six assists, three rebounds, one steal and one block across 35 minutes in Monday's 112-109 loss to the Pelicans.

Bradley's shot attempts were the most he'd taken in a Pistons uniform to date and helped lead to his best scoring haul since he'd poured in 25 points against the Warriors on Dec. 8. The veteran guard flashed an improved shot after perhaps dealing with a bit of rustiness over his first three games back from hip and groin injuries, as he was able to eclipse the 40.0 percent mark from the field for the first time during that sample. While Monday's overall production is a bit of an outlier for Bradley from a raw point total perspective, he's certainly capable of offering solid multi-category production in all formats now that he's apparently back at full health.