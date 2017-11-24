Pistons' Avery Bradley: Will play Friday
Bradley (groin) will play Friday against the Thunder, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.
Bradley was held out of practice Wednesday after tweaking his groin, but the expectation all along was that he wouldn't miss any game time. Expect Bradley, who's averaging just under 20 points per game in November, to start at his usual shooting guard position.
