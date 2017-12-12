Pistons' Avery Bradley: Will play Tuesday vs. Nuggets
Bradley (illness) has officially been cleared to play in Tuesday's game against the Nuggets, Jake Chapman of Pistons.com reports.
Bradley missed the team's morning shootaround with an illness, but was already expected to play through it, so this latest update comes as no surprise. He should take on his typical spot in the starting lineup and doesn't appear to be on any sort of restrictions. Season-long owners can go ahead and activate Bradley as usual, though he'll be a bit of a risky DFS play Tuesday due to the lingering illness.
More News
-
Pistons' Avery Bradley: Dealing with illness•
-
Pistons' Avery Bradley: Scores game-high 25 points in Friday's loss•
-
Pistons' Avery Bradley: Scores 20 points in Wednesday's loss•
-
Pistons' Avery Bradley: Will play Friday•
-
Pistons' Avery Bradley: Expected to play through groin injury Friday•
-
Pistons' Avery Bradley: Scores 28 points in narrow loss•
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...