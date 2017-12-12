Pistons' Avery Bradley: Will play Tuesday vs. Nuggets

Bradley (illness) has officially been cleared to play in Tuesday's game against the Nuggets, Jake Chapman of Pistons.com reports.

Bradley missed the team's morning shootaround with an illness, but was already expected to play through it, so this latest update comes as no surprise. He should take on his typical spot in the starting lineup and doesn't appear to be on any sort of restrictions. Season-long owners can go ahead and activate Bradley as usual, though he'll be a bit of a risky DFS play Tuesday due to the lingering illness.