Pistons' Avery Bradley: Will 'try to play' Wednesday
Bradley (groin) will "try to play" during Wednesday's contest against the Raptors, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
Until further word emerges, Bradley should be considered probable. He came into Wednesday's morning shootaround listed as questionable, so he apparently wasn't too hindered by the injury during those activities. More word on his status should arrive as tipoff nears.
More News
-
Pistons' Avery Bradley: Questionable with groin injury•
-
Pistons' Avery Bradley: Ups usage significantly in loss•
-
Pistons' Avery Bradley: Plays 38 minutes in return•
-
Pistons' Avery Bradley: Cleared to return Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Avery Bradley: Listed as probable Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Avery Bradley: Goes through limited practice Sunday•
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.