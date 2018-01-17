Bradley (groin) will "try to play" during Wednesday's contest against the Raptors, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.

Until further word emerges, Bradley should be considered probable. He came into Wednesday's morning shootaround listed as questionable, so he apparently wasn't too hindered by the injury during those activities. More word on his status should arrive as tipoff nears.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories