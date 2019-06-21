Pistons' Bennie Boatwright: Inks deal with Pistons
Boatwright signed a contract with the Pistons on Friday, Michael Scotto of The Athletic reports.
Boatwright's physical tools alone make him an intriguing prospect, but the 6-foot-10 versatile forward also shot 42.9 percent from three on his way to averaging 20.1 points per game during his senior season at USC. Age and injuries were likely why Boatwright ended up going undrafted, as the 22-year-old missed a number of games during his four years in college.
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...