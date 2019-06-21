Pistons' Bennie Boatwright: Inks deal with Pistons

Boatwright signed a contract with the Pistons on Friday, Michael Scotto of The Athletic reports.

Boatwright's physical tools alone make him an intriguing prospect, but the 6-foot-10 versatile forward also shot 42.9 percent from three on his way to averaging 20.1 points per game during his senior season at USC. Age and injuries were likely why Boatwright ended up going undrafted, as the 22-year-old missed a number of games during his four years in college.