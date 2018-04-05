Pistons' Blake Griffin: 50-50 chance of returning this season
Coach Stan Van Gundy said Griffin (ankle) has a 50-50 shot at returning over the last four games of the season, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.
Griffin has missed the last four games with a bone bruise in his right ankle and with the Pistons officially being eliminated from playoff contention, there's no real reason to bring the star big man back. At this point, Griffin is still on track to be reevaluated on Friday prior to a matchup against the Mavericks later that night, but he still seems highly unlikely to give it a go. With the the Pistons out of the playoff race and Griffin's chances at 50-50 for the rest of the regular season, fantasy owners that were looking for a late boost may want to look elsewhere.
