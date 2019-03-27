Pistons' Blake Griffin: Almost fuels comeback victory

Griffin finished with 29 points (12-32 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 15 rebounds, five assists, and one steal in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 95-92 loss to the Nuggets.

Griffin pulled down a season-high 15 boards Tuesday, adding 29 points, albeit on inefficient shooting. His 32 shot attempts were also his highest amount since he went for 50 points back on October 24. The Pistons are in a battle with four other teams, fighting it out for just three playoff positions. Thursday's matchup with the Magic is going to be huge in terms of playoff aspirations and Griffin will look to continue his offensive production there.