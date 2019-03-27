Pistons' Blake Griffin: Almost fuels comeback victory
Griffin finished with 29 points (12-32 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 15 rebounds, five assists, and one steal in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 95-92 loss to the Nuggets.
Griffin pulled down a season-high 15 boards Tuesday, adding 29 points, albeit on inefficient shooting. His 32 shot attempts were also his highest amount since he went for 50 points back on October 24. The Pistons are in a battle with four other teams, fighting it out for just three playoff positions. Thursday's matchup with the Magic is going to be huge in terms of playoff aspirations and Griffin will look to continue his offensive production there.
More News
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Scores 24 points in loss•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Strong game not enough•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Struggles from the field in return•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Out for rest Monday•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Drops 25 on Raptors in win•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Scores 15 in win•
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...