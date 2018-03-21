Pistons' Blake Griffin: Almost triple-doubles in easy win
Griffin had 26 points (9-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 10 assists, nine rebounds and one block in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 115-88 victory over the Suns.
Griffin continued his excellent play, hitting the 26 point mark for the third time in his last four games. Over that period he has also averaged 7.5 rebounds, 8.3 assists, and 3.0 three-pointers. After a period of sub-par performances, he appears to be back to the player owners expect and barring any injuries, should be locked in the rest of the season.
