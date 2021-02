Griffin dropped nine points (4-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, three steals and two assists across 31 minutes in Tuesday's victory over the Nets.

Griffin has now shot under 40 percent from the field in four straight games while logging less than 10 points in three of those four outings. For the season, Griffin is averaging a career low 12.1 points per game while shooting just 36.4 percent from the field.