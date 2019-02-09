Pistons' Blake Griffin: Another solid performance in win

Griffin finished Friday's game against New York with 26 points (6-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 12-15 FT), six rebounds and four assists in 29 minutes.

Griffin got to the charity stripe with consistency in a 120-103 victory at home, knocking down 80 percent of his attempts from the free-throw line. He also contributed on boards, but he's been held below his season rebounding average in each of the last three contests (8.1 rpg). Despite this, Griffin has remained productive across the board, posting averages of 24.0 points, 8.0 boards and 5.6 assists along with a decent 44.8 shooting percentage from the field in his previous five matchups.