Pistons' Blake Griffin: Available Monday, will have restrictions
Griffin is available to play in Monday's preseason game against the Nets, but will have a minutes restriction, James Edwards of The Athletic reports.
It was announced yesterday that Griffin was medically cleared to play, but coach Dwane Casey wasn't quite sure if he'd have his star big man take the court. This latest update suggests Griffin will at least get some run Monday, though it will likely only be for a short stint considering the expected minutes restriction. Those playing preseason DFS may want to avoid the situation considering the lack of clarity surrounding Griffin's role. All that said, Griffin will be a full go by the time the regular season rolls around.
