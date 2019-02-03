Pistons' Blake Griffin: Big game against former team
Griffin finished with 24 points (9-23 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds and six assists over 42 minutes in the Pistons' loss to the Clippers on Saturday.
Griffin had a huge game against his former team on Saturday, making big contributions across the board. His shooting struggles continued, but he still managed to put up solid numbers. Averaging the most points (26.2) and assists (5.3) of his career, he's an offensive force each time he takes the court.
