Griffin produced 26 points (9-21 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine assists, six rebounds and one steal in 36 minutes during Thursday's 120-113 victory over Denver.

After being shut down by the Utah Jazz defense only one game prior, Griffin bounced back with a nice all-around performance, including a season-high five triples. Since arriving in Detroit he has generally played well although, across the month of March, he only shot 39.6 percent from the field. He has started this month much better connecting on almost 46 percent of his shots, a trend that will hopefully continue for both the Pistons and his owners.