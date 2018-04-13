Pistons' Blake Griffin: Career high in three-point makes
Griffin appeared in 58 games with the Clippers and the Pistons during his eight season in the NBA and averaged 21.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game.
After he was traded during the last week of January, the former No.1 draft pick averaged 19.8 points over 25 games which was about a two-point decline when compared to his time with the Clippers this season. Moreover, Griffin knocked down an astonishing 111 total three-point attempts which were 73 more than his previous high set last season. Entering the second year of his five-year contract, Griffin carries a heavy price tag, as he is set to make about $31.8 million next year.
