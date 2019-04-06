Pistons' Blake Griffin: Career-high nine treys in loss

Griffin registered 45 points (11-20 FG, 9-14 3Pt, 14-16 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, and two steals in 35 minutes during Friday's 123-110 loss to the Thunder.

Griffin returned to the lineup following a three-game absence due to knee soreness and amassed a career high in made threes. The loss drops the Pistons to eighth place in the Eastern Conference, so Griffin should be expected to log as many minutes as he can handle across the last three regular season matchups.