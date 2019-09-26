Pistons' Blake Griffin: Cleared for camp

Griffin (knee) has been cleared to participate in training camp, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports. According to coach Dwane Casey, "Blake is ready to go, too. He was in town most of last week working."

Griffin underwent left knee surgery in late April following the Pistons' first-round playoff exit to the Bucks. While he's good to go for camp, it appears Detroit will take a more cautious approach to Griffin's workload for the upcoming season. According to coach Casey, "If Blake is in uniform...we're [not] going to cut back dramatically on his minutes. I'm sure we'll look at some dates...to rest him and to make sure we save him for the end of the year, which is important."