Pistons' Blake Griffin: Cleared for camp
Griffin (knee) has been cleared to participate in training camp, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports. According to coach Dwane Casey, "Blake is ready to go, too. He was in town most of last week working."
Griffin underwent left knee surgery in late April following the Pistons' first-round playoff exit to the Bucks. While he's good to go for camp, it appears Detroit will take a more cautious approach to Griffin's workload for the upcoming season. According to coach Casey, "If Blake is in uniform...we're [not] going to cut back dramatically on his minutes. I'm sure we'll look at some dates...to rest him and to make sure we save him for the end of the year, which is important."
More News
-
Small forward tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the small forward position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.
-
Point guard tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the point guard position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.
-
Shooting guard tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the shooting guard position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.
-
2019 Fantasy basketball: Top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Rookies to know in Fantasy
Who are the rookies to know for Fantasy players? Nick Whalen breaks down those you need to...
-
Fantasy impact of offseason moves
The offseason provided all sorts of drama. Here's how the biggest transactions will impact...